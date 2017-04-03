Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's ethi...

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's ethics quagmire

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Last week, the New York Times reported that the president's daughter and son-in-law "remain the beneficiaries of a sprawling real estate and investment business still worth as much as $740 million." Jared Kushner's business depends on "foreign investment from undisclosed sources."

