ISIS bomb maker deported to Kuwait

A captured Kuwaiti explosives expert of the terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria was deported on Friday to his home country where he has been a fugitive and where he faces charges for planning bomb attacks. Kuwaiti national Husayn AlDhafiri and Syrian national Rahaf Zina are presented at a press conference at the National Bureau of Investigation in Manila on April 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.