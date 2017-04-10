Gulf Bank receives 'Excellence in VIP...

Gulf Bank receives 'Excellence in VIP Customer Service' Award

Gulf Bank was pleased to receive the 'Excellence in VIP Customer Service' Award from Kuwait's Public Relations Association. Held under the patronage of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the awards ceremony took place on Wednesday, 29 March 2017 at Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Center.

