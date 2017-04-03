U U O U U O O O2 O O O U O© O U U

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Company , the authorized dealer of Nissan vehicles in the State of Kuwait, is delighted to announce its new sensational offer, providing its customers the opportunity to win a complimentary trip to attend the UEFA Champions League Final live and enjoy an experience of a lifetime. The Champions League Final match will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on the 3rd of June, 2017.

