Syrian army troops near the war-torn ...

Syrian army troops near the war-torn ancient city of Palmyra.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Al Bawaba

UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and French President Francois Hollande co-chaired the Donors' Conference, held in Paris to mark the establishment of the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas . During the conference held at the Louvre Museum, all countries, foundations and private donors in attendance declared their support for the initiative and a total of more than $75 million was pledged to the fund .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwait, Russia discuss fight against extremism (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 3
Dildooo for sale (Feb '15) Feb '15 Massage 4
Massage for couples or ladies (Feb '15) Feb '15 Massage 7
need top (non arabs only) (Feb '15) Feb '15 bottom 1
Massage (Jan '15) Feb '15 ray 58
Special massage for ladies ( secretly in Kuwait ) (Jan '15) Feb '15 ray 32
my room qurain im indian age23add me watsapp si... (Jan '15) Feb '15 I m top live faheel 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,067 • Total comments across all topics: 280,029,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC