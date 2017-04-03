Syrian army troops near the war-torn ancient city of Palmyra.
UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and French President Francois Hollande co-chaired the Donors' Conference, held in Paris to mark the establishment of the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas . During the conference held at the Louvre Museum, all countries, foundations and private donors in attendance declared their support for the initiative and a total of more than $75 million was pledged to the fund .
