Renault Al Babtain wins big at renault Middle East Annual Convention in Dubai
Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Babtain Company , the authorized dealer of Renault vehicles in the State of Kuwait, is delighted to bring home five prestigious awards received at the Annual Convention organized by Renault Middle East in Dubai. The highly-coveted awards were presented by senior Renault regional management to Renault Al Babtain department managers.
