'O Uoeu Us O U O O O O Uoeu ' OaO3OaU...O O O1O O U O O1U U

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Company; , the authorized dealer of Renault vehicles in the State of Kuwait is still offering its customers an attractive offer on the Renault Dokker Van, the most robust and reliable light commercial vehicle available in its segment. You can lease the Renault Dokker van for 99 KD monthly without any down payment, or purchase it for 2,999 Kuwaiti Dinars only.

