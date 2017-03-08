Nissan Al Babtain surprises all women on International Women's Day

Nissan Al Babtain surprises all women...

To celebrate the International Women's Day, Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co , the authorized agent of Nissan vehicles in the State of Kuwait, surprised its female customers purchasing a Nissan vehicle on Wednesday, March 8th, with flowers as a token of appreciation for their achievements and contribution to all spheres of life. This small gesture from Nissan Al Babtain aims at honoring women for their unquestionable contribution to society, as mothers, sisters, daughters, employees, artists, innovators, business and political leaders, doctors and in many other capacities in which females have achieved a great deal of success.

