Nissan Al Babtain launches Its All-New crossover 'Kicks' in its showrooms

Sunday Mar 19

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Company , the authorized dealer of Nissan vehicles in the State of Kuwait, has launched the All-New Nissan Kicks compact crossover in its showrooms, its latest addition to the crossover segment. On this occasion Mr. Mohammed Shalaby - Chief Operating Officer for Al Babtain Group said: "The arrival of the All-New Nissan Kicks to the Kuwaiti market is an added value, as it combines urban driving environments and combines a robust exterior and elevated driving position with compact dimensions for agile performance and manoeuvrability.

Chicago, IL

