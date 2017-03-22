Nissan Al Babtain launches Its All-New crossover 'Kicks' in its showrooms
Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Company , the authorized dealer of Nissan vehicles in the State of Kuwait, has launched the All-New Nissan Kicks compact crossover in its showrooms, its latest addition to the crossover segment. On this occasion Mr. Mohammed Shalaby - Chief Operating Officer for Al Babtain Group said: "The arrival of the All-New Nissan Kicks to the Kuwaiti market is an added value, as it combines urban driving environments and combines a robust exterior and elevated driving position with compact dimensions for agile performance and manoeuvrability.
