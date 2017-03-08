Huawei launches Kuwait Innovation and...

Huawei launches Kuwait Innovation and Training Center

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Al Bawaba

Huawei, a leading global Information and Communication Technology solutions provider, yesterday launched its landmark 'Huawei Kuwait Innovation and Training Center' to advance local ICT skills and provide Kuwaiti youth with hands-on experience on the latest technologies. Huawei also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kuwait's Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority that will see Huawei and CITRA boost cooperation in the ICT field through knowledge sharing, technology support and consultancy to achieve the target of Smart Kuwait.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwait, Russia discuss fight against extremism (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 3
Dildooo for sale (Feb '15) Feb '15 Massage 4
Massage for couples or ladies (Feb '15) Feb '15 Massage 7
need top (non arabs only) (Feb '15) Feb '15 bottom 1
Massage (Jan '15) Feb '15 ray 58
Special massage for ladies ( secretly in Kuwait ) (Jan '15) Feb '15 ray 32
my room qurain im indian age23add me watsapp si... (Jan '15) Feb '15 I m top live faheel 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC