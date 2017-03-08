Huawei launches Kuwait Innovation and Training Center

Huawei, a leading global Information and Communication Technology solutions provider, yesterday launched its landmark 'Huawei Kuwait Innovation and Training Center' to advance local ICT skills and provide Kuwaiti youth with hands-on experience on the latest technologies. Huawei also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kuwait's Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority that will see Huawei and CITRA boost cooperation in the ICT field through knowledge sharing, technology support and consultancy to achieve the target of Smart Kuwait.

