Amec Foster Wheeler wins Brunei, Kuwait contracts

Amec Foster Wheeler on Friday said it it had won separate contracts in Brunei and Kuwait for undisclosed values. The first contract is for five years with Brunei Shell Petroleum for the rejuvenation of assets in Brunei.

