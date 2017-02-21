U UOEO3O U O U O O O O Uoeu OaO O O O...

Tuesday Feb 14

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Company , the authorized agent of Nissan in the State of Kuwait, announced today its sponsorship of the Ultimate Soccer Academy, one of the most reputable sports academies in Kuwait that provides football training to kids between 5 - 18 years of age. Nissan Al Babtain, for the second consecutive year, will provide financial support and assistance to various local and international tournaments throughout the year.

