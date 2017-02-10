Readout of the President's Call with His Highness Sheikh Sabah...
President Trump spoke yesterday with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jabir Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait. The President reaffirmed the strong defense partnership between the United States and Kuwait and expressed appreciation to Kuwait for hosting U.S. military personnel.
