Readout of the President's Call with His Highness Sheikh Sabah...

Friday Feb 10

President Trump spoke yesterday with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jabir Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait. The President reaffirmed the strong defense partnership between the United States and Kuwait and expressed appreciation to Kuwait for hosting U.S. military personnel.

