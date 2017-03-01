Pranab Mukherjee wishes Kuwait on National Day eve

New Delhi, Feb 24 : President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday extended his greetings and felicitations to the Amir and people of the State of Kuwait on the eve of their National Day. In a message to Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, the President said, On behalf of the Government and the people of India, it gives me immense pleasure to extend warm greetings and heartiest felicitations to Your Highness and to the friendly people of the State of Kuwait on the occasion of your National Day.

