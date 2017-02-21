Oman gears up to receive Kuwait Emir

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said's guest, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jabir Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait is coming on a three-day state visit starting today. -ONA His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said's guest, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jabir Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait is coming on a three-day state visit starting today.

