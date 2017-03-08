Nissan Al Babtain debuts Nissan's iconic Patrol Titanium into the Kuwait market

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz AlBabtain Company , the authorized dealer of Nissan vehicles in the State of Kuwait, has unveiled the all-new 2017 Nissan Patrol Titanium with its refreshed enhancements further complementing the award-winning Nissan Patrol, labeled as one of the most powerful and iconic SUVs the world has seen. The Nissan Patrol Titanium grade brings together newer features and optional extras; superior levels of styling, luxury and technology, world-class leading off-road capabilities combined with premium safety dynamics.

