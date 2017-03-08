Kuwaiti party may put Trump on a spot
The Kuwaiti government could pay up to $60000 to President Donald Trump's hotel in Washington for a party on Saturday that will be an early test of Trump's promise to turn over profits from such events to the US Treasury. The Kuwait Embassy is hosting an event to mark their National Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwait, Russia discuss fight against extremism (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|3
|Dildooo for sale (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Massage
|4
|Massage for couples or ladies (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Massage
|7
|need top (non arabs only) (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|bottom
|1
|Massage (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|ray
|58
|Special massage for ladies ( secretly in Kuwait ) (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|ray
|32
|my room qurain im indian age23add me watsapp si... (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|I m top live faheel
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC