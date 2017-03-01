Kuwait could pay up to US$60,000 for party at Trump Hotel in Washington
The Kuwaiti government could pay up to US$60,000 to President Donald Trump's hotel in Washington for a party on Saturday that will be an early test of Trump's promise to turn over profits from such events to the U.S. Treasury. FILE PHOTO -- Flags fly above the entrance to the new Trump International Hotel on its opening day in Washington, DC, U.S. September 12, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwait, Russia discuss fight against extremism (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|3
|Dildooo for sale (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Massage
|4
|Massage for couples or ladies (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Massage
|7
|need top (non arabs only) (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|bottom
|1
|Massage (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|ray
|58
|Special massage for ladies ( secretly in Kuwait ) (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|ray
|32
|my room qurain im indian age23add me watsapp si... (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|I m top live faheel
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC