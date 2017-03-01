Kuwait could pay up to US$60,000 for ...

Kuwait could pay up to US$60,000 for party at Trump Hotel in Washington

Saturday Feb 25

The Kuwaiti government could pay up to US$60,000 to President Donald Trump's hotel in Washington for a party on Saturday that will be an early test of Trump's promise to turn over profits from such events to the U.S. Treasury. FILE PHOTO -- Flags fly above the entrance to the new Trump International Hotel on its opening day in Washington, DC, U.S. September 12, 2016.

