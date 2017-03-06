His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends greetings to Kuwait
MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of greetings to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait on his country's National Day.
