His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends greetings to Kuwait

Saturday Feb 25

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of greetings to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait on his country's National Day.

Chicago, IL

