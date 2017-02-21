Donald Trump Pauses 'Fake News' Crusa...

Donald Trump Pauses 'Fake News' Crusade to Spread Fake News on Kuwaiti Immigration

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Truthdig

Donald Trump, the United States' most active president on social media, appears to have fallen into the fake-news trap, despite his repeated denouncements of the "dishonest media." The article that Trump touted, titled "Kuwait issues its own Trump-esque visa ban for five Muslim-majority countries," cites "reports" and "Kuwaiti sources" in its claim that "Syrians, Iraqis, Iranians, Pakistanis and Afghans will not be able to obtain visit, tourism or trade Kuwaiti visas" following what many consider as the U.S. president's "Muslim ban."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwait, Russia discuss fight against extremism (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 3
Dildooo for sale (Feb '15) Feb '15 Massage 4
Massage for couples or ladies (Feb '15) Feb '15 Massage 7
need top (non arabs only) (Feb '15) Feb '15 bottom 1
Massage (Jan '15) Feb '15 ray 58
Special massage for ladies ( secretly in Kuwait ) (Jan '15) Feb '15 ray 32
my room qurain im indian age23add me watsapp si... (Jan '15) Feb '15 I m top live faheel 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,815 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC