Donald Trump Pauses 'Fake News' Crusade to Spread Fake News on Kuwaiti Immigration

Donald Trump, the United States' most active president on social media, appears to have fallen into the fake-news trap, despite his repeated denouncements of the "dishonest media." The article that Trump touted, titled "Kuwait issues its own Trump-esque visa ban for five Muslim-majority countries," cites "reports" and "Kuwaiti sources" in its claim that "Syrians, Iraqis, Iranians, Pakistanis and Afghans will not be able to obtain visit, tourism or trade Kuwaiti visas" following what many consider as the U.S. president's "Muslim ban."

