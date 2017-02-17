Trump just violated his oath to the C...

Trump just violated his oath to the Constitution

Friday Jan 20 Read more: ThinkProgress

On January 20th, 2017, President-elect Trump put his hand on two biblesa S-a Sone a family bible, and one the same bible that President Lincoln was sworn in for his first term, and that President Obama useda S-a Sand swore that he would, to the best of his ability, "preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States." Specifically, the minute Trump was sworn in, he violated Article I, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution, known as the emoluments clause.

Chicago, IL

