On January 20th, 2017, President-elect Trump put his hand on two biblesa S-a Sone a family bible, and one the same bible that President Lincoln was sworn in for his first term, and that President Obama useda S-a Sand swore that he would, to the best of his ability, "preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States." Specifically, the minute Trump was sworn in, he violated Article I, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution, known as the emoluments clause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.