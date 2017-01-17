Trade Minister to visit Middle East and Switzerland

Trade Minister Todd McClay will visit the State of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates to press for a conclusion to the free trade negotiations between New Zealand and the Gulf Cooperation Council . During his visit to the Middle East, which begins tomorrow, Mr McClay will meet bilaterally with ministerial counterparts and business leaders, including the UAE Minister of Economy, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoor and Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce, Khalid Nasser Al Roudhan.

