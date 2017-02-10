NATO Secretary General visit to Kuwait

Zurich, Jan 20 : At the invitation of the Kuwaiti authorities, the North Atlantic Council chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Kuwait on Jan 23 and 24. On Jan 24, the Secretary General and NATO Ambassadors will attend an inauguration ceremony at the NATO Istanbul Cooperation Initiative Regional Centre in Kuwait City, under the patronage of the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

