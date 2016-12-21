Abu Dhabi Ports welcomes Kuwaiti comp...

Abu Dhabi Ports welcomes Kuwaiti company to Khalifa Industrial Zone

Abu Dhabi Ports, the master developer, operator and manager of the Emirate's commercial and community ports as well as Khalifa Industrial Zone, and Integral Plastic Industries Co. LLC today have signed a Musataha agreement to build a new manufacturing plant in Khalifa Industrial Zone with an investment of AED10 million.

