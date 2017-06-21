[Ticker] EU-backed Kosovo-Serbia talks resume
The EU said Serbia's president Vucic and Kosovo's president Thaci were ready for "a new phase of the dialogue". Vucic also told media he asked the EU when his country could become a member "so that we don't act like geese in the fog".
