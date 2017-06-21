Worshippers Throng Pristina's Histori...

Worshippers Throng Pristina's Historic Mosque For Holiday Prayers

Sunday Jun 25

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the festival that follows the fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. In Kosovo's capital, Pristina, worshippers attended festive prayers on June 25 at Sultan Mehmet Fatih Mosque, built under Ottoman rule in the 15th century.

