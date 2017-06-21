Worshippers Throng Pristina's Historic Mosque For Holiday Prayers
Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the festival that follows the fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. In Kosovo's capital, Pristina, worshippers attended festive prayers on June 25 at Sultan Mehmet Fatih Mosque, built under Ottoman rule in the 15th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|7
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC