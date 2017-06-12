Serbia marks 180 years of diplomatic relations with Britain
Serbia "respects the United Kingdom and wants to develop with it the best possible relations, regardless of the events related to Brexit." Acting Prime Minister and FM Ivica Dacic said this in Belgrade on Monday, during a ceremony organized to mark 180 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries."
