'Self-Determination' Party Capitalizes On Kosovars' Desire To Punish Governing Parties

Friday Jun 16

Kosovo's political war wing may have won the fight in recent parliamentary elections, but the rise of the Vetevendosje party may be a sign it has lost the battle. Voters in the June 11 poll showed their frustration over a lack of economic progress and a deep level of corruption by punishing the country's main parties, which they feel have failed to make progress on issues such as an unemployment rate that hovers at around 30 percent in one of Europe's poorest countries.

