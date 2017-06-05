Rita Ora: 'Music allowed me to be open about feelings'
The 26-year-old singer was born in Pristina, Kosovo and moved to London with her parents Vera and Besnik and siblings when she was just a baby. Watching her mother while growing up, Rita found herself wanting to follow in her powerful footsteps so much that she often held back on sharing her feelings - that is until she discovered music and penned her first album Ora, released in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|7
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC