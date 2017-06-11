PHOTOS: The day in photos, June 11, 2017

A rose is given to a member of the public by the multi-faith group '1000RosesLondon' on London Bridge, in London on June 11, 2017, following the June 3 terror attack that targeted members of the public on London Bridge and Borough Market. Due to larger than expected donations, the group intend giving out 3000 roses with cards, "in an expression of love, solidarity and appreciation".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.