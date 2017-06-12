OSCE Hails 'Orderly' Kosovo Election ...

OSCE Hails 'Orderly' Kosovo Election Process; EU Calls For Swift Formation Of Government

A vote-counting center in Kosovo, where it appears the ruling party won, but without enough of a majority to form a government. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe says Kosovo's snap parliamentary elections were held in an "orderly" manner and took place "without major irregularities or incidents."

