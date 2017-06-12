'Lynching Atmosphere' Threatens Serbia-Kosovo Dialogue

Far-right demonstrators, including members of the ultranationalist "Oath-Keepres organisation, stage a rally in front of the national assembly in Belgrade under a banner declaring "Kosovo is Serbia.' It has become a disturbing pattern in Serbia of late: those looking to improve relations with neighboring Kosovo can expect to encounter mayhem-minded ultranationalist youths hell-bent on foiling their efforts.

