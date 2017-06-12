Lengthy Coalition Talks Ahead for Kos...

Lengthy Coalition Talks Ahead for Kosovo, Could Delay Reforms

Kosovo could be heading towards lengthy talks on forming a coalition government, delaying economic reforms, official preliminary results showed on Monday. Early elections were held on Sunday after the PDK-led government of Prime Minister Isa Mustafa, accused by the opposition of failing to meet pledges to improve the lives of young people, lost a no-confidence vote.

Chicago, IL

