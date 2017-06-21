Leaders Of Kosovo, Serbia Agree On Idea Of Renewed Dialogue
The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia said on June 28 that they favor the idea of renewed talks in order to ease months of tensions between Pristina and Belgrade. In a Facebook post, Kosovar President Hashim Thaci said on June 28 that he had called Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to congratulate him on his April election victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|7
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC