Kosovo's general election poses heada...

Kosovo's general election poses headaches for the winner

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

In this May 27, 2017 photo, Ramush Haradinaj, prime minister candidate from the PAN coalition , speaks during an election campaign in the village of Bela Cerka. Kosovars go to the polls on Sunday, June 11, 2017 to choose the new 120-seat parliament that will have to deal with the thorny issue of the border demarcation deal with Montenegro that brought down the previous government, continuation of fraught talks with Serbia that denies Kosovo's existence as a state and potential war crimes trials of some of its most senior political leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... Feb '17 zika the great 7
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,699,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC