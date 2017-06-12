Kosovo votes with war crimes court, corruption in mind
Controversial former guerrilla leader Ramush Haradinaj could end up as Kosovo's prime minister for a second time after Sunday's election. PRISTINA: Kosovo voted on Sunday for a new parliament that will have to navigate tense relations with Serbia, endemic corruption and possible war crimes indictments for some of its leaders.
