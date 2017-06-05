Kosovo IS commander killed, police and family say
PRISTINA: A self-proclaimed commander of Albanians fighting with Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, notorious at home in Kosovo for a video showing him beheading a man, has been killed, police and his family said on Thursday. Lavdrim Muhaxheri died in the Middle East, but it was not clear in which country or when, they told Reuters.
