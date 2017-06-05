Kosovo and Serbia dispute once-mighty...

Kosovo and Serbia dispute once-mighty mining complex

Miner Islam Kurti breaks off from hammering at stones to express indignance that Serbia disputes the ownership of his workplace, the mineral-rich Stanterg mine, a rare economic asset in Kosovo. Nearly 20 years after the war between Serbian forces and Kosovo's ethnic Albanian pro-independence rebels, this 59-year-old is delighted that the Trepca mining complex -- of which Stanterg is a part -- was nationalised late last year.

