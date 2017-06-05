Kosovars weary of politicians' promises in election run-up

FERIZAJ, Kosovo: Safet Tasholli, 46, earns seven euros a day selling wrapping paper to burger vendors in the eastern town of Ferizaj and hopes to join the one million Kosovars who live and work abroad. Promises made by political parties in the run-up to the June 11 election to improve the economy and increase salaries have not convinced Tasholli that his children would have a better future in Kosovo.

