Germania Flug A321 at Pristina on Jun 14th 2017, unruly battery

A Germania Flug Airbus A321-200, registration HB-JOI performing flight GM-3225 from Pristina to Zurich , was climbing through FL110 out of Pristina when the crew declared emergency and stopped the climb reporting a phone battery was emitting smoke. While cabin crew dealt with the phone, the flight crew returned the aircraft to Pristina for a safe landing about 15 minutes after departure.

