Former Dorset detective who led foren...

Former Dorset detective who led forensic war crimes investigation in Kosovo releases book

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

A FORMER Dorset Police detective who was seconded to Kosovo to lead a forensic war crimes investigation has written a book detailing his harrowing experiences. Tony Nott, who retired from the county force in 2002 with the rank of superintendent, has worked on a number of complex, high-profile investigations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... Feb '17 zika the great 7
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,699,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC