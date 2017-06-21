Families of Missing in Kosovo Want to Know Fate of Loved Ones

Kosovo Albanians read the names of the victims killed during the 1998-99 Kosovo war, as part of a ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of the massacre in the village of Izbica, March 28, 2017. Families in Kosovo are appealing to national authorities and the international community to learn the fate of their loved ones who went missing during the Kosovo war, fought from March 1998 to June 1999.

