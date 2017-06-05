Ex-Kosovo president banned from book ...

Ex-Kosovo president banned from book promotion in Serbia

Friday Jun 2 Read more: SFGate

In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2015 file photo, Kosovo President Atifete Jahjaga gestures during the voting for Kosovo membership bid, in her office in capital Pristina. A rights group says Serbian police have banned a former Kosovo president from entering the country to participate in an event designed to boost dialogue between the former war foes.

