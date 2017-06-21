America's Next Top Model host Rita Ora returns with new music
British actress-singer's new album will come out at the end of this year and a new single will be released this summer The 26-year-old star showed her charismatic stage presence during the China Music Awards at the Cotai Arena, The Venetian Macao, performing her hit Poison and her fourth British number one I Will Never Let You Down . She also picked up the Asia Most Popular International Artist Award.
