UN envoy warns against Kosovo and Serbia trading - ethno-nationalist' barbs

Zahir Tanin, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo , briefs the Security Council. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe 16 May 2017 – A flurry of recent intolerant and provocative rhetoric has further damaged the trust between Kosovo and Serbia - a development that must be closely watched - though the situation remains generally stable, the head of the local United Nations peacekeeping mission in Kosovo told the Security Council today.

