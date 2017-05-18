UN envoy warns against Kosovo and Serbia trading - ethno-nationalist' barbs
Zahir Tanin, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo , briefs the Security Council. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe 16 May 2017 – A flurry of recent intolerant and provocative rhetoric has further damaged the trust between Kosovo and Serbia - a development that must be closely watched - though the situation remains generally stable, the head of the local United Nations peacekeeping mission in Kosovo told the Security Council today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|7
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC