[Ticker] Kosovo government collapses

Thursday May 11

The government of Kosovo fell on Wednesday in a no-confidence motion, paving the way for elections possibly to be held on 25 June. Seventy eight out of 120 MPs said prime minister Isa Mustafa was wrong to endorse an EU-backed border deal with Montenegro that would have cost Kosovo a small chunk of its territory.

