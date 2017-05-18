Journalist turned politician beaten u...

Journalist turned politician beaten up in Kosovo

Saturday May 13

A prominent Kosovo journalist who this week joined a political party she had long criticized was beaten up on Saturday in a car park close to her apartment, police said. Arbana Xharra was the editor in chief of daily newspaper Zeri before joining the Democratic Party of Kosovo , the country's largest party.

Chicago, IL

