Information technology "infects" libr...

Information technology "infects" libraries in Kosovo, too

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Kosova Live

With the development of information technology, the interest in traditional libraries is decreasing, whereas the digitalization of libraries, turning books into e-books, promises change. Although the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture and the National Library have signed a memorandum of cooperation to digitalize libraries, such a process has not been implemented yet, also due to the absence of legal ground for digital publications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kosova Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... Feb '17 zika the great 7
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC