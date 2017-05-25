Information technology "infects" libraries in Kosovo, too
With the development of information technology, the interest in traditional libraries is decreasing, whereas the digitalization of libraries, turning books into e-books, promises change. Although the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture and the National Library have signed a memorandum of cooperation to digitalize libraries, such a process has not been implemented yet, also due to the absence of legal ground for digital publications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kosova Live.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|7
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC