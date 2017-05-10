Hashim Thaci: 'I Will Set Election Da...

Hashim Thaci: 'I Will Set Election Date in Coming Days'

Thursday May 11

President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci said after meeting representatives of political parties that parliamentary elections will be held either on 11 or 18 June, Gazeta Express reported. "I listen to opinions of 20 political parties representatives and as President of the state I will respect them.

