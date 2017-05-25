EU to Deploy 100 Election Observers t...

EU to Deploy 100 Election Observers to Kosovo

Thursday May 18 Read more: Sofia News Agency

The European Union is set to deploy an Election Observation Mission-EOM to Kosovo to observe the 2017 general elections in response to an invitation to country's president, Hashim Thaci, Gazeta Express reported. The Central Election Commission , a body which organizes elections in Kosovo adopted a Memorandum of Cooperation with the European Union on deployment of the election observers.

